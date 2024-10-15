Roagna Barbaresco Paje 2017
Floral duft av rips og lyse moreller samt hasselnøtter og trøffel. Strukturert og stram strukturert frukt med en frisk syre og en lang tørr utgang. Lange ferske tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2029 til 2040
|Varenummer:
|13722301
|Produsent:
|Az. Agr. Roagna
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|1299,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Barbaresco
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Nebbiolo 100%
|Syre:
|5 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|14,50%