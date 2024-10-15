Dagens Næringsliv

Roagna Barbaresco Paje 2017

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

1. desember 2022

Floral duft av rips og lyse moreller samt hasselnøtter og trøffel. Strukturert og stram strukturert frukt med en frisk syre og en lang tørr utgang. Lange ferske tanniner.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2029 til 2040 Varenummer: 13722301
Produsent: Az. Agr. Roagna Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 1299,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Barbaresco Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Nebbiolo 100% Syre: 5 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 14,50%

