Rodrigo Méndez Cíes Tinto 2020

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

16. desember 2022

Dufter av pepper og svart pepper. Sødmefull frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lett tørr fersk frukt.

Vilt Svin Fugl Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2024 Varenummer: 15096201
Produsent: Bod. Forjas del Salnes Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Galicia Pris: 290,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Rias Baixas Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Espadeiro 8%, Loureio 12% og Caíño Tinto (Borraçal) 80% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 12,50%