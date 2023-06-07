Rodrigo Méndez Cíes Tinto 2020
Dufter av pepper og svart pepper. Sødmefull frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lett tørr fersk frukt.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|15096201
|Produsent:
|Bod. Forjas del Salnes
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Galicia
|Pris:
|290,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Rias Baixas
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Espadeiro 8%, Loureio 12% og Caíño Tinto (Borraçal) 80%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%