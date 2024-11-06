Sakkie Mouton Revenge of The Crayfish 2023
450 flasker slippes. Dufter av voks og salt stein med hint av epler. Markant syrlig salt utgang med hint av delikat og lang raffinert utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|13062301
|Produsent:
|Sakkie Mouton
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|629,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Koekenaap
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%