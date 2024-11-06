Dagens Næringsliv

Sakkie Mouton Revenge of The Crayfish 2023

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

28. oktober 2024

450 flasker slippes. Dufter av voks og salt stein med hint av epler. Markant syrlig salt utgang med hint av delikat og lang raffinert utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2030 Varenummer: 13062301
Produsent: Sakkie Mouton Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 629,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Koekenaap Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%

