Samuel Billaud Chablis Grand Cru Bougros 2016

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

2. oktober 2019

Dufter av modne epler, sjø og skalldyr samt flint. Konsentrert og fersk mineralsk og delikat frukt med en balansert syr tog en lang steinete utgang med tørrstoffer.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2027 Varenummer: 10307401
Produsent: Samuel Billaud Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 799,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Chablis Grand Cru Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: -
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: -
Importør: Red & White AS Alkohol: 13.00%

