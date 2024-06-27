Samuel Billaud Chablis Grand Cru Bougros 2016
Dufter av modne epler, sjø og skalldyr samt flint. Konsentrert og fersk mineralsk og delikat frukt med en balansert syr tog en lang steinete utgang med tørrstoffer.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|10307401
|Produsent:
|Samuel Billaud
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|799,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Chablis Grand Cru
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|-
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|-
|Importør:
|Red & White AS
|Alkohol:
|13.00%