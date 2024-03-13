Dagens Næringsliv

San Polo Podernovi Brunello di Montalcino 2017

90

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

20. oktober 2022

Dufter av røde bær, mentol, lakris og tre. Konsentrert og strukturert med faste tanniner og en lang utgang.

Okse Lam
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2032 Varenummer: 14883501
Produsent: Poggio San Polo Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 1223,80 kr
Underdistrikt: Brunello di Montalcino Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Sangiovese 100% Syre: 5 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 14,00%