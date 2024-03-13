San Polo Podernovi Brunello di Montalcino 2017
Dufter av røde bær, mentol, lakris og tre. Konsentrert og strukturert med faste tanniner og en lang utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2032
|Varenummer:
|14883501
|Produsent:
|Poggio San Polo
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Toscana
|Pris:
|1223,80 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Brunello di Montalcino
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Sangiovese 100%
|Syre:
|5 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%