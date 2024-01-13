Santa Barbara Highlands Grenache 2015
Floral duft med hint av jordbær og lær. Uhyre delikat og saftig lett kjøttfull grenache med en balansert syre og lette tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2018 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|7423901
|Produsent:
|A tribute to Grace Wine Co.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|429,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Santa Barbara County
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|0,80 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 100%
|Syre:
|5,60 g/l
|Importør:
|Tramontane AS
|Alkohol:
|13,80%