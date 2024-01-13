Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Santa Barbara Highlands Grenache 2015

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

16. april 2018

Floral duft med hint av jordbær og lær. Uhyre delikat og saftig lett kjøttfull grenache med en balansert syre og lette tanniner.

Svin Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2020 Varenummer: 7423901
Produsent: A tribute to Grace Wine Co. Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: California Pris: 429,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Santa Barbara County Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: 0,80 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 100% Syre: 5,60 g/l
Importør: Tramontane AS Alkohol: 13,80%

Santa Barbara Highlands Grenache

92
Rødvin
A Tribute to Grace Santa Barbara Highlands 2019
A tribute to Grace Wine Co.
USA
2019
750 ml
498,00 kr
USA
A Tribute to Grace Santa Barbara Highlands
91
Rødvin
A Tribute to Grace Santa Barbara Highlands 2018
A tribute to Grace Wine Co.
USA
2018
750 ml
498,00 kr
USA
A Tribute to Grace Santa Barbara Highlands
90
Rødvin
Santa Barbara Highlands 2017
A tribute to Grace Wine Co.
USA
2017
750 ml
474,00 kr
USA
Santa Barbara Highlands
91
Rødvin
A Tribute to Grace Santa Barbara Highlands Grenache 2020
A tribute to Grace Wine Co.
USA
2020
750 ml
549,00 kr
USA
A Tribute to Grace Santa Barbara Highlands Grenache
86
Rødvin
Santa Barbara Highlands Grenache 2014
A tribute to Grace Wine Co.
USA
2014
750 ml
429,00 kr
USA
Santa Barbara Highlands Grenache
0
Rødvin
A Tribute to Grace Santa Barbara Highlands Grenache 2016
A tribute to Grace Wine Co.
USA
2016
750 ml
449,00 kr
USA
A Tribute to Grace Santa Barbara Highlands Grenache