Santa Sofia Amarone Valpolicella Cl. 2021

82

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

27. februar 2025

Dufter av søte plommer og tørket frukt med hint av krydder. Søt og rik frukt på smak med en lett saftig utgang.

Svin And Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2030 Varenummer: 790501
Produsent: Santa Sofia Tilgjengelighet: Basisutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 379,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 6 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 65%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 25% Syre: 5,7 g/l
Importør: Momentum Wines AS Alkohol: 15,00%

