Santa Sofia Amarone Valpolicella Cl. 2021
Dufter av søte plommer og tørket frukt med hint av krydder. Søt og rik frukt på smak med en lett saftig utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|790501
|Produsent:
|Santa Sofia
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Basisutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|379,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|6 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 65%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 25%
|Syre:
|5,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Momentum Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|15,00%