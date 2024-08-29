Santa Sofia Gioè Amarone della Valpolicella 2011
Dufter av søte plommer og bær med hint av tørket frukt. Faste tanniner og en rik moden sødmefull frukt. Tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2018 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|10341601
|Produsent:
|Santa Sofia
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Uten utvalg
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|990,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|3,7 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 70%, Molinara 5% og Rondinella 25%
|Syre:
|6,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Momentum Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|15,50%