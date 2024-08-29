Dagens Næringsliv

Santa Sofia Gioè Amarone della Valpolicella 2011

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

22. august 2018

Dufter av søte plommer og bær med hint av tørket frukt. Faste tanniner og en rik moden sødmefull frukt. Tørr finish.

Svin Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2020 Varenummer: 10341601
Produsent: Santa Sofia Tilgjengelighet: Uten utvalg
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 990,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 3,7 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 70%, Molinara 5% og Rondinella 25% Syre: 6,1 g/l
Importør: Momentum Wines AS Alkohol: 15,50%