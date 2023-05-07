Dagens Næringsliv

Scarpa Vermouth Bianco

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

13. oktober 2014

Krydret søt duft med innslag av anis, nellik, malurt og tropisk frukt. Søt med et pent integrerte krydder og alkohol. Lang lett bitter utgang. Passer til aperitiff med is og tonic. MB

Drikkevindu: - Varenummer: 1737701
Produsent: Scarpa Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 399,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 145 g/l
Råstoff: Moscato 20% og Trebbiano 80% Syre: 4,2 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 17,00%