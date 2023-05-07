Scarpa Vermouth Bianco
Krydret søt duft med innslag av anis, nellik, malurt og tropisk frukt. Søt med et pent integrerte krydder og alkohol. Lang lett bitter utgang. Passer til aperitiff med is og tonic. MB
|Drikkevindu:
|-
|Varenummer:
|1737701
|Produsent:
|Scarpa
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|399,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|145 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Moscato 20% og Trebbiano 80%
|Syre:
|4,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|17,00%