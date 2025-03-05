Dagens Næringsliv

Scions of Sinai Feniks Pinotage 2017

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

23. april 2018

Dufter av stilk, pepper og rød steinfrukt. Lange faste tanniner med en bløt og sødmefull saftig frukt. Lang og strukturert utgang.

Svin Okse Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2020 Varenummer: 8329501
Produsent: Scions of Sinai Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 369,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Stellenbosch Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinotage 100% Syre: 5,00 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 11,50%

