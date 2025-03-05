Scions of Sinai Feniks Pinotage 2017
Dufter av stilk, pepper og rød steinfrukt. Lange faste tanniner med en bløt og sødmefull saftig frukt. Lang og strukturert utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2018 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|8329501
|Produsent:
|Scions of Sinai
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|369,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Stellenbosch
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinotage 100%
|Syre:
|5,00 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|11,50%