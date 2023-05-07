Scions of Sinai Granitsteen Chenin Blanc 2021
Dufter av aromatisk av flint og gule epler med hint av toast. Bløt og frisk kremet frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lang tørr utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer. Konsentrert og lang finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|8329001
|Produsent:
|Scions of Sinai
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|399,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Stellenbosch
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%