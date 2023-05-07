Dagens Næringsliv

Scions of Sinai Granitsteen Chenin Blanc 2021

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

29. august 2022

Dufter av aromatisk av flint og gule epler med hint av toast. Bløt og frisk kremet frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lang tørr utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer. Konsentrert og lang finish.

Ost Skalldyr Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2028 Varenummer: 8329001
Produsent: Scions of Sinai Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 399,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Stellenbosch Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 12,50%

Scions of Sinai Granitsteen Chenin Blanc