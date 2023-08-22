Scions of Sinai Rociante Blanc 2021
Dufter av voks og tre med hint av tropisk frukt. Rik og fyldig frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lang mineralsk utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|14402501
|Produsent:
|Scions of Sinai
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|369,80 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Stellenbosch
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 34%, Grenache Blanc 33% og Roussanne 33%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%