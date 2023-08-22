Dagens Næringsliv

Scions of Sinai Rociante Blanc 2021

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. august 2022

Dufter av voks og tre med hint av tropisk frukt. Rik og fyldig frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lang mineralsk utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2024 Varenummer: 14402501
Produsent: Scions of Sinai Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 369,80 kr
Underdistrikt: Stellenbosch Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 34%, Grenache Blanc 33% og Roussanne 33% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 12,50%