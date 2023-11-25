Scions of Sinai Senor Tallos 2022
Rik, kompleks og lett oksidativ duft av modne epler, appelsin, tørkede blomster, ingefær og kamferdrops. Knusktørr og fast stenfrukt på smak med balansert syre og tydelig grep på vei ut.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|12584901
|Produsent:
|Scions of Sinai
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|349,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 51% og Grenache Blanc 49%
|Syre:
|5,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|11,50%