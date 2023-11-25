Dagens Næringsliv

Scions of Sinai Senor Tallos 2022

88

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

22. september 2023

Rik, kompleks og lett oksidativ duft av modne epler, appelsin, tørkede blomster, ingefær og kamferdrops. Knusktørr og fast stenfrukt på smak med balansert syre og tydelig grep på vei ut.

Skalldyr Spekemat Fugl Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2026 Varenummer: 12584901
Produsent: Scions of Sinai Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 349,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 51% og Grenache Blanc 49% Syre: 5,7 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 11,50%

