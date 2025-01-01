Dagens Næringsliv

Scions of Sinai Tekstur 2023

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

21. august 2024

Dufter av tørket tropisk frukt med hint av honningvoks. Tett og konsentrert frukt på smak med lange ferske tanniner og en lang lett bitter utgang.

Spekemat Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2027 Varenummer: 15789701
Produsent: Scions of Sinai Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 369,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 51% og Grenache Blanc 49% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 12,00%

