Scions of Sinai Tekstur 2023
Dufter av tørket tropisk frukt med hint av honningvoks. Tett og konsentrert frukt på smak med lange ferske tanniner og en lang lett bitter utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|15789701
|Produsent:
|Scions of Sinai
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|369,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 51% og Grenache Blanc 49%
|Syre:
|5,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%