Selbach Oster Zeltinger Riesling Trocken Alte Reben 2020
Floral duft med hint av hyll og roser. Bløt og rund lett mineralsk og flintpreget frukt på smak med en fint fyldig og lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|14001601
|Produsent:
|Weing. Selbach-Oster
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Mosel
|Pris:
|330,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Zeltingen
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Tyskland
|Sukker:
|7,5 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Riesling 100%
|Syre:
|6,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%