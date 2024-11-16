Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Selbach Oster Zeltinger Riesling Trocken Alte Reben 2020

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

22. februar 2022

Floral duft med hint av hyll og roser. Bløt og rund lett mineralsk og flintpreget frukt på smak med en fint fyldig og lengde.

Skalldyr Sushi Spicy Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2024 Varenummer: 14001601
Produsent: Weing. Selbach-Oster Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Mosel Pris: 330,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Zeltingen Volum: 750 ml
Land: Tyskland Sukker: 7,5 g/l
Råstoff: Riesling 100% Syre: 6,5 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 12,00%