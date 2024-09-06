Shebang! The Whole Shebang Tenth Cuvee
Dufter av karamell og søte plommer. Bløt og rik sødmefull frukt på smak med lett tørre tanniner i finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2018 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|8163301
|Produsent:
|Bedrock Wine Co.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Uten utvalg
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|299,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Carignan 15%, Grenache 10%, Mourvèdre 5%, Petite Sirah (Durif, P. Syrah) 5% og Zinfandel 60%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Garage d'Or AS
|Alkohol:
|14,20%