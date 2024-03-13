Sijnn Low profile 2018
Parfymert duft med hint av vanilje og søte plommer. Rik og sødmefull frukt på smak med en balansert og rik utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|13295201
|Produsent:
|Sjinn
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Cape South Coast
|Pris:
|215,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Malgas
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Shiraz 49%, Touriga Nacional 31%, Trincadeira 10%, Cabernet Sauvignon 7% og Mourvèdre 3%
|Syre:
|5,7 g/l
|Importør:
|J Island Wine AS
|Alkohol:
|13,30%