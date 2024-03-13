Dagens Næringsliv

Sijnn Low profile 2018

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

17. august 2021

Parfymert duft med hint av vanilje og søte plommer. Rik og sødmefull frukt på smak med en balansert og rik utgang.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2025 Varenummer: 13295201
Produsent: Sjinn Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Cape South Coast Pris: 215,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Malgas Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Shiraz 49%, Touriga Nacional 31%, Trincadeira 10%, Cabernet Sauvignon 7% og Mourvèdre 3% Syre: 5,7 g/l
Importør: J Island Wine AS Alkohol: 13,30%