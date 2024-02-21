Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Smith & Sheth Cru Heretaunga Chardonnay 2018

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. oktober 2021

Dufter av tre og voks med hint av gule epler. Rik og fyldig frukt på smak med en tørr utgang og noe tre i finish. Fin fylde.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2025 Varenummer: 13685201
Produsent: Smith & Sheth Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Hawke's Bay Pris: 349,70 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: New Zealand Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Signature Wines AS Alkohol: 13,00%