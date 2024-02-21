Smith & Sheth Cru Heretaunga Chardonnay 2018
Dufter av tre og voks med hint av gule epler. Rik og fyldig frukt på smak med en tørr utgang og noe tre i finish. Fin fylde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|13685201
|Produsent:
|Smith & Sheth
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Hawke's Bay
|Pris:
|349,70 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|New Zealand
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Signature Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%