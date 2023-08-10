Dagens Næringsliv

Sogrape Casa Ferreirinha Papa Figos Branco 2021

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

1. september 2022

Dufter av blomster og fersken med hint av gule epler. Frisk syre på smak med en balansert frisk syre og en lang tørr fast utgang.

Skalldyr Grønnsaker Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2025 Varenummer: 14113101
Produsent: Sogrape Vinhos Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 159,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Douro Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Arinto 15%, Gouveio 10%, Rabigato 40%, Viosinho 30% og Côdega do Larinho 5% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Grape Company AS Alkohol: 12,50%

