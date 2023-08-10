Sogrape Casa Ferreirinha Papa Figos Branco 2021
Dufter av blomster og fersken med hint av gule epler. Frisk syre på smak med en balansert frisk syre og en lang tørr fast utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|14113101
|Produsent:
|Sogrape Vinhos
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|159,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Douro
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Arinto 15%, Gouveio 10%, Rabigato 40%, Viosinho 30% og Côdega do Larinho 5%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Grape Company AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%