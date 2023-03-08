Dagens Næringsliv

Sottimano Barbaresco Cotta 2015

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. oktober 2018

Dufter av søte plommer, rips og lær. Fast og strukturert tørr og lang utgang med dominerende tanniner og en bitter utgang. Saftig og lett frukt.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2027 Varenummer: 10445701
Produsent: Az. Agr. Sottimano Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 639,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Barbaresco Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Nebbiolo 100% Syre: 5,7 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 14,00%