Sottimano Barbaresco Cotta 2015
Dufter av søte plommer, rips og lær. Fast og strukturert tørr og lang utgang med dominerende tanniner og en bitter utgang. Saftig og lett frukt.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|10445701
|Produsent:
|Az. Agr. Sottimano
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|639,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Barbaresco
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Nebbiolo 100%
|Syre:
|5,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%