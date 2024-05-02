Southern Right Sauvignon Blanc 2023
Lett jordlig duft av stikkelsbær, sellerirot og urter. Fersk og urtepreget grønn frukt på smak med frisk og syrlig ettersmak.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|527501
|Produsent:
|Southern Right
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Cape South Coast
|Pris:
|239,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Walker Bay
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Sauvignon Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|7,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Excellars AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%