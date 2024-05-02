Dagens Næringsliv

Southern Right Sauvignon Blanc 2023

83

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

13. oktober 2023

Lett jordlig duft av stikkelsbær, sellerirot og urter. Fersk og urtepreget grønn frukt på smak med frisk og syrlig ettersmak.

Skalldyr Grønnsaker Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2025 Varenummer: 527501
Produsent: Southern Right Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Cape South Coast Pris: 239,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Walker Bay Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Sauvignon Blanc 100% Syre: 7,2 g/l
Importør: Excellars AS Alkohol: 13,50%

