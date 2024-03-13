Stony Brook Lyle 2016
Dufter av gjærbakst, autolyse og epler. Frisk heftig syre på smak med en tett og konsentrert frisk og lang utgang med en pent autolysepreg. Lang og tørr finsih.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|13091601
|Produsent:
|Stony Brook Vineyards
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|289,10 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Franschhoek (Valley)
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|6,8 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|8,2 g/l
|Importør:
|J Island Wine AS
|Alkohol:
|11,70%