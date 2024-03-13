Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Stony Brook Lyle 2016

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. april 2021

Dufter av gjærbakst, autolyse og epler. Frisk heftig syre på smak med en tett og konsentrert frisk og lang utgang med en pent autolysepreg. Lang og tørr finsih.

Apéritif Skalldyr Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2025 Varenummer: 13091601
Produsent: Stony Brook Vineyards Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 289,10 kr
Underdistrikt: Franschhoek (Valley) Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: 6,8 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 8,2 g/l
Importør: J Island Wine AS Alkohol: 11,70%