Stony Brook Sauvignon Blanc 2019

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. april 2021

Dufter av flint og noe svovel. Knusktørr og steinete fersk urtepreget frukt på smak med en lang og tørr utgang.

Grønnsaker Fisk Salat Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2022 Varenummer: 13091801
Produsent: Stony Brook Vineyards Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 251,30 kr
Underdistrikt: Franschhoek (Valley) Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Sauvignon Blanc 100% Syre: 7,6 g/l
Importør: J Island Wine AS Alkohol: 13,40%