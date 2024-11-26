Stony Brook Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Dufter av flint og noe svovel. Knusktørr og steinete fersk urtepreget frukt på smak med en lang og tørr utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|13091801
|Produsent:
|Stony Brook Vineyards
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|251,30 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Franschhoek (Valley)
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Sauvignon Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|7,6 g/l
|Importør:
|J Island Wine AS
|Alkohol:
|13,40%