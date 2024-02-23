Storm Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir 2018
Floral duft med hint av syriner samt bringebær. Saftig og sødmefull delikat fersk frukt på smak med lange og raffinerte tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|6882801
|Produsent:
|Storm Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|379,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Santa Barbara
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|LaMarc Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%