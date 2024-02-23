Dagens Næringsliv

Storm Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir 2018

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

23. april 2020

Floral duft med hint av syriner samt bringebær. Saftig og sødmefull delikat fersk frukt på smak med lange og raffinerte tanniner.

And Svin Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2025 Varenummer: 6882801
Produsent: Storm Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: California Pris: 379,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Santa Barbara Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: LaMarc Wines AS Alkohol: 13,00%

