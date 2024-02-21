Swartberg Miracle Bush White 2021
Floral duft med hint av epler og voks. Bløt og lett sødmefull frukt på smak med en saftig og fin finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|14346301
|Produsent:
|Swartberg Wingerde
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Olifants River
|Pris:
|299,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Piekenierskloof
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 46%, Grenache Blanc 41% og Palomino 13%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%