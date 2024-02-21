Dagens Næringsliv

Swartberg Miracle Bush White 2021

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. august 2022

Floral duft med hint av epler og voks. Bløt og lett sødmefull frukt på smak med en saftig og fin finish.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2027 Varenummer: 14346301
Produsent: Swartberg Wingerde Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Olifants River Pris: 299,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Piekenierskloof Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 46%, Grenache Blanc 41% og Palomino 13% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 12,50%