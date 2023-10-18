Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Talenti Pian di Conte Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. august 2022

Dufter av søt kjernefrukt og mandel. Sødmefull frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lang lett bitter finish.

Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2030 Varenummer: 14620801
Produsent: Az. Agr. Talenti Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 758,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Brunello di Montalcino Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Brunello 100% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 15,00%