Talenti Pian di Conte Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016
Dufter av søt kjernefrukt og mandel. Sødmefull frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lang lett bitter finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|14620801
|Produsent:
|Az. Agr. Talenti
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Toscana
|Pris:
|758,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Brunello di Montalcino
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Brunello 100%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|15,00%