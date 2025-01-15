Dagens Næringsliv

Terra Costantino Blandano Etna Bianco 2018

87

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

13. oktober 2023

Rik duft av tørket gul frukt, kryddertoner og voks. Tett, fyldig og konsentrert frukt på smak med balansert syre og lett struktur i utgangen.

Fisk Fugl Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2027 Varenummer: 14682601
Produsent: Vincenzo Constantino Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Sicilia Pris: 409,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Etna Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Catarratto 10% og Carricante 90% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: Symposium Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%

