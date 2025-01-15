Terra Costantino Blandano Etna Bianco 2018
Rik duft av tørket gul frukt, kryddertoner og voks. Tett, fyldig og konsentrert frukt på smak med balansert syre og lett struktur i utgangen.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|14682601
|Produsent:
|Vincenzo Constantino
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Sicilia
|Pris:
|409,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Etna
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Catarratto 10% og Carricante 90%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Symposium Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%