Terre Nere Santo Spirito Etna Bianco 2023
Aromatisk gul stenfrukt, bakt sitron, tre og krydder på duft. Konsentrert og kjøttfull moden frukt på smak med balansert syre og en saltaktig, frisk avslutning.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|14861001
|Produsent:
|Terre Nere
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Sicilia
|Pris:
|499,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Etna
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Carricante 100%
|Syre:
|4,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Gaia Wine & Spirits AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%