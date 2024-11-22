Dagens Næringsliv

Terre Nere Santo Spirito Etna Bianco 2023

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

23. oktober 2024

Aromatisk gul stenfrukt, bakt sitron, tre og krydder på duft. Konsentrert og kjøttfull moden frukt på smak med balansert syre og en saltaktig, frisk avslutning.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2028 Varenummer: 14861001
Produsent: Terre Nere Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Sicilia Pris: 499,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Etna Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Carricante 100% Syre: 4,5 g/l
Importør: Gaia Wine & Spirits AS Alkohol: 12,50%

