Testalonga El Bandito Monkey Gone Heaven 2023
Sødmefull bærfrukt, fiol, varm jord, lær og noe krydder på duft. Bløt, fersk og sødmefull på smak med balansert syre og delikate tanniner ut i en sursøt ettersmak.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|7617201
|Produsent:
|Testalonga Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|419,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Mourvèdre 100%
|Syre:
|5,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%