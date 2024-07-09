Dagens Næringsliv

Testalonga El Bandito Monkey Gone Heaven 2023

89

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

12. mars 2024

Sødmefull bærfrukt, fiol, varm jord, lær og noe krydder på duft. Bløt, fersk og sødmefull på smak med balansert syre og delikate tanniner ut i en sursøt ettersmak.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2028 Varenummer: 7617201
Produsent: Testalonga Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 419,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Mourvèdre 100% Syre: 5,2 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 12,50%

