The Blacksmith Hell Yeah Pinotage 2022
Dufter av rosebusker, urter, friske bær og rålakris. Delikat og lys bærfrukt på smak med leskende egenskaper og syrlig struktur.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|12599801
|Produsent:
|The Blacksmith Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|229,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Paarl
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinotage 100%
|Syre:
|5,4 g/l
|Importør:
|LaMarc Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%