Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

The Blacksmith Hell Yeah Pinotage 2022

88

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

25. august 2023

Dufter av rosebusker, urter, friske bær og rålakris. Delikat og lys bærfrukt på smak med leskende egenskaper og syrlig struktur.

Svin And Kalv Fugl Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2027 Varenummer: 12599801
Produsent: The Blacksmith Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 229,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Paarl Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinotage 100% Syre: 5,4 g/l
Importør: LaMarc Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%

The Blacksmith Hell Yeah Pinotage

89
Rødvin
Hell Yeah Pinotage 2019
The Blacksmith Wines
Sør-Afrika
2019
750 ml
219,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Hell Yeah Pinotage