Thornhill Pinot Noir 2017

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

26. august 2019

Floral duft med hint av jordbær. Balansert syre med en sødmefull frukt og lette tanniner. Lett og ukomplisert pinot med noe trepreg i utgangen.

And Kalv Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2020 Varenummer: 11079801
Produsent: California House Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: California Pris: 189,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Central Coast Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 6,5 g/l
Importør: California House AS Alkohol: 12,50%