Thornhill Pinot Noir 2017
Floral duft med hint av jordbær. Balansert syre med en sødmefull frukt og lette tanniner. Lett og ukomplisert pinot med noe trepreg i utgangen.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|11079801
|Produsent:
|California House
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|189,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Central Coast
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|6,5 g/l
|Importør:
|California House AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%