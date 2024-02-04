Dagens Næringsliv

Trimbach Riesling Grand Cru Schlossberg 2017

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

15. juni 2021

Dufter av moden gul steinfrukt, voks, petroleum og blomster. Rik og fyldig moden frukt med en frisk syre og en lang og tørr konsentrert utgang.

Skalldyr Sushi Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2025 Varenummer: 10122501
Produsent: F.E. Trimbach Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Alsace Pris: 589,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Alsace Grand Cru Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Riesling 100% Syre: 6,2 g/l
Importør: Stenberg & Blom AS Alkohol: 14,00%

