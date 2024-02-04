Trimbach Riesling Grand Cru Schlossberg 2017
Dufter av moden gul steinfrukt, voks, petroleum og blomster. Rik og fyldig moden frukt med en frisk syre og en lang og tørr konsentrert utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|10122501
|Produsent:
|F.E. Trimbach
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Alsace
|Pris:
|589,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Alsace Grand Cru
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Riesling 100%
|Syre:
|6,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Stenberg & Blom AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%