Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Valle Reale Vigna del Convento Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2011

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

16. februar 2017

Dufter av rosiner og søte plommer. Saftig og sødmefull frukt på smak med balanserte og lett tørre tanniner.

Svin Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2017 til 2020 Varenummer: 7329001
Produsent: Valle Reale Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Abruzzo Pris: 499,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Montepulciano 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Stenberg & Blom AS Alkohol: 13,00%

Valle Reale Vigna del Convento Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

89
Rødvin
Valle Reale Vigna del Convento Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2015
Valle Reale
Italia
2015
750 ml
554,90 kr
Italia
Valle Reale Vigna del Convento Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
89
Rødvin
Valle Reale Vigna del Convento Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2015
Valle Reale
Italia
2015
750 ml
554,90 kr
Italia
Valle Reale Vigna del Convento Montepulciano d'Abruzzo