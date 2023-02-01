Valle Reale Vigna del Convento Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2011
Dufter av rosiner og søte plommer. Saftig og sødmefull frukt på smak med balanserte og lett tørre tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2017 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|7329001
|Produsent:
|Valle Reale
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Abruzzo
|Pris:
|499,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Montepulciano 100%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Stenberg & Blom AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%