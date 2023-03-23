Valpolicella Classico 2015
Dufter av søte plommer og moreller. Delikat og lett saftig frukt med en frisk syre og lette tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2016 til 2017
|Varenummer:
|4564601
|Produsent:
|Ca' La Bionda, Az.Agr.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|169,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|2,00 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 70%, Corvinone 20%, Molinara 5% og Rondinella 5%
|Syre:
|5,30 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%