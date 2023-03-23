Dagens Næringsliv

Valpolicella Classico 2015

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

24. juni 2016

Dufter av søte plommer og moreller. Delikat og lett saftig frukt med en frisk syre og lette tanniner.

Svin And Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2016 til 2017 Varenummer: 4564601
Produsent: Ca' La Bionda, Az.Agr. Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 169,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 2,00 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 70%, Corvinone 20%, Molinara 5% og Rondinella 5% Syre: 5,30 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 12,50%

