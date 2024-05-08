Venturini Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2019
Dufter av tre og søte plommer. Rik nog noe volatil moden frukt på smak med preg av tørket frukt. Bitter utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|5766101
|Produsent:
|Venturini
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|479,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|6,7 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 70%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 20%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Okav AS
|Alkohol:
|16,50%