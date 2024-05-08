Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Venturini Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2019

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. april 2024

Dufter av tre og søte plommer. Rik nog noe volatil moden frukt på smak med preg av tørket frukt. Bitter utgang.

And Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2027 Varenummer: 5766101
Produsent: Venturini Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 479,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 6,7 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 70%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: Okav AS Alkohol: 16,50%

Venturini Amarone della Valpolicella Classico

72
Rødvin
Venturini Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2004
Venturini
Italia
2004
750 ml
389,00 kr
Italia
Venturini Amarone della Valpolicella Classico