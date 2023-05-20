Versante Nord Uve Bianche 2016
Dufter av gule epler og honning. Strukturert på smak med en moden og tørr frukt. Fast og lang utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2017 til 2019
|Varenummer:
|7839901
|Produsent:
|Eduardo Torres Acosta
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Sicilia
|Pris:
|299,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Terre Siciliane
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|0,50 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Catarratto 15%, Grecanico 10%, Inzolia 15% og Minella bianca 60%
|Syre:
|5,00 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%