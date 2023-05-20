Dagens Næringsliv

Versante Nord Uve Bianche 2016

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

16. august 2017

Dufter av gule epler og honning. Strukturert på smak med en moden og tørr frukt. Fast og lang utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer.

Spekemat Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2017 til 2019 Varenummer: 7839901
Produsent: Eduardo Torres Acosta Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Sicilia Pris: 299,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Terre Siciliane Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 0,50 g/l
Råstoff: Catarratto 15%, Grecanico 10%, Inzolia 15% og Minella bianca 60% Syre: 5,00 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 12,00%

