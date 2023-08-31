Veuve Clicquot Brut, Veuve Clicquot
Autolyse, gjær og epler. Frisk syre med en autolysepreget smak. Lang og tørr, klassisk og pen.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2016 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|88101
|Produsent:
|Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Basisutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Champagne
|Pris:
|529,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|10,1 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 28%, Pinot Meunier 16% og Pinot Noir 56%
|Syre:
|4,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Moët Hennessy Norge AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%