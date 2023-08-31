Dagens Næringsliv

Veuve Clicquot Brut, Veuve Clicquot

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

10. februar 2016

Autolyse, gjær og epler. Frisk syre med en autolysepreget smak. Lang og tørr, klassisk og pen.

Apéritif Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2016 til 2025 Varenummer: 88101
Produsent: Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Tilgjengelighet: Basisutvalget
Distrikt: Champagne Pris: 529,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: 10,1 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 28%, Pinot Meunier 16% og Pinot Noir 56% Syre: 4,4 g/l
Importør: Moët Hennessy Norge AS Alkohol: 12,00%

