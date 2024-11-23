Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico 2019

72

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

22. juni 2020

Dufter av søtt treverk og søte plommer. Spinkel og trepreget frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lett tørr og bitter finish.

Svin Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2020 Varenummer: 358301
Produsent: Pasqua Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 144,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 6,4 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 70%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Urban Wines AS Alkohol: 12,00%

Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico

74
Rødvin
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico 2018
Pasqua
Italia
2018
750 ml
134,90 kr
Italia
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico
72
Rødvin
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico 2017
Pasqua
Italia
2017
750 ml
134,90 kr
Italia
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico
74
Rødvin
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico 2016
Pasqua
Italia
2016
750 ml
129,90 kr
Italia
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico
83
Rødvin
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico 2009
Pasqua
Italia
2009
750 ml
109,90 kr
Italia
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico
72
Rødvin
Colori d'Italia Corvina 2011
Pasqua
Italia
2011
750 ml
114,90 kr
Italia
Colori d'Italia Corvina
82
Rødvin
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico 2008
Pasqua
Italia
2008
750 ml
109,90 kr
Italia
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico
76
Rødvin
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico 2014
Pasqua
Italia
2014
750 ml
119,90 kr
Italia
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico
82
Rødvin
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella 2014
Pasqua
Italia
2014
750 ml
119,90 kr
Italia
Villa Borghetti Valpolicella