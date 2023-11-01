Dagens Næringsliv

Vincent Girardin Meursault Les Tillets 2019

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. oktober 2023

Dufter av tre og gule epler med hint av flint og toast. Mineralsk og tett frukt på smak med en frisk syre. Lang og tørr fersk utgang. Fin konsentrasjon.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2028 Varenummer: 16463301
Produsent: Vincent Girardin Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 780,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Meursault Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 6,1 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 13,00%