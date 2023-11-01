Vincent Girardin Meursault Les Tillets 2019
Dufter av tre og gule epler med hint av flint og toast. Mineralsk og tett frukt på smak med en frisk syre. Lang og tørr fersk utgang. Fin konsentrasjon.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|16463301
|Produsent:
|Vincent Girardin
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|780,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Meursault
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|6,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%