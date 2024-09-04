Vinos Lopez El Ventilador Blanco 2022
Solmoden gul frukt på duft med et lite hint av voks. Fyldig og sødmefull frukt på smak med et tropisk tilsnitt, frisk syre og litt stofflig utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|18297501
|Produsent:
|Vinos López
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Aragon
|Pris:
|199,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Valdejalón
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Garnacha Blanca 70% og Macabeo 30%
|Syre:
|5,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Natural Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%