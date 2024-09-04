Dagens Næringsliv

Vinos Lopez El Ventilador Blanco 2022

85

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

15. august 2024

Solmoden gul frukt på duft med et lite hint av voks. Fyldig og sødmefull frukt på smak med et tropisk tilsnitt, frisk syre og litt stofflig utgang.

Ost Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2027 Varenummer: 18297501
Produsent: Vinos López Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Aragon Pris: 199,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Valdejalón Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Garnacha Blanca 70% og Macabeo 30% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Natural Selections AS Alkohol: 13,50%