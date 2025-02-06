Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Vinos y Viñedos Singulares El Sueño 2022

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

3. november 2024

Dufter av søte plommer, rått kjøtt og lakris med hint av blomster. Saftig og fersk frukt med ferske lett strukturerte tanniner.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2030 Varenummer: 16277901
Produsent: Vinos y Viñedos Singulares Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Castilla y León Pris: 249,50 kr
Underdistrikt: Ribera del Duero Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100% Syre: 5 g/l
Importør: Alimentaria AS Alkohol: 14,50%