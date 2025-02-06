Vinos y Viñedos Singulares El Sueño 2022
Dufter av søte plommer, rått kjøtt og lakris med hint av blomster. Saftig og fersk frukt med ferske lett strukturerte tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|16277901
|Produsent:
|Vinos y Viñedos Singulares
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Castilla y León
|Pris:
|249,50 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Ribera del Duero
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100%
|Syre:
|5 g/l
|Importør:
|Alimentaria AS
|Alkohol:
|14,50%