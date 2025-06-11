Dagens Næringsliv

Whitcraft My Friend Matt's Vineyard Syrah 2023

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

11. juni 2025

3 flasker slippes. Dufter aromatisk og krydret av tre og skog med hint av furu og skogsbær. Sødmefull og sursøt delikat frukt med lette tanniner.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2031 Varenummer: 19428601
Produsent: Whitcraft Winery Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: California Pris: 599,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Ballard Canyon Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 100% Syre: 5,4 g/l
Importør: LaMarc Wines AS Alkohol: 13,10%