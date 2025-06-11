Whitcraft My Friend Matt's Vineyard Syrah 2023
3 flasker slippes. Dufter aromatisk og krydret av tre og skog med hint av furu og skogsbær. Sødmefull og sursøt delikat frukt med lette tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2031
|Varenummer:
|19428601
|Produsent:
|Whitcraft Winery
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|599,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Ballard Canyon
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 100%
|Syre:
|5,4 g/l
|Importør:
|LaMarc Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,10%