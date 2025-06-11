Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Whitcraft Stolpman Vineyard Grenache 2023

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

11. juni 2025

145 flasker slippes. Lys og lett med preg av jordbær. Lett strukturerte tanniner med en delikat og fersk kjøttfull sødmefull lett frukt. Minner om Rayas sin grenache-stil.

And Kalv Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2033 Varenummer: 19428901
Produsent: Whitcraft Winery Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: California Pris: 649,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Ballard Canyon Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 100% Syre: 5,4 g/l
Importør: LaMarc Wines AS Alkohol: 13,10%