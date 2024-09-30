William Fèvre Chablis Grand Cru Valmur 2021
Dufter av grønne epler og flint. Frisk syre på smak med en slank og delikat mineralsk og ung fersk frukt. Nydelig lett salt utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2034
|Varenummer:
|16527401
|Produsent:
|William Fèvre
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|1048,80 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Chablis Grand Cru
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|3,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Robert Prizelius AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%