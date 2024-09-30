Dagens Næringsliv

William Fèvre Chablis Grand Cru Valmur 2021

93

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

3. mars 2024

Dufter av grønne epler og flint. Frisk syre på smak med en slank og delikat mineralsk og ung fersk frukt. Nydelig lett salt utgang.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2034 Varenummer: 16527401
Produsent: William Fèvre Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 1048,80 kr
Underdistrikt: Chablis Grand Cru Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 3,6 g/l
Importør: Robert Prizelius AS Alkohol: 13,00%