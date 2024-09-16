Williams Selyem Sonoma County Pinot Noir 2022
Krydret og sødmefull aromatisk med preg av søte bringebær og roser. Sødmefull bærfrukt på smak med fin fylde og flott konsentrasjon. Tydelig fatpreg ut i delikat og saftig utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2035
|Varenummer:
|-
|Produsent:
|Williams Selyem
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Spesialbestilling
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|1099,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Sonoma Coast
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,3 g/l
|Importør:
|LaMarc Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,80%