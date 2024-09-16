Dagens Næringsliv

Williams Selyem Sonoma County Pinot Noir 2022

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

30. august 2024

Krydret og sødmefull aromatisk med preg av søte bringebær og roser. Sødmefull bærfrukt på smak med fin fylde og flott konsentrasjon. Tydelig fatpreg ut i delikat og saftig utgang.

And Svin Kalv
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2035 Varenummer: -
Produsent: Williams Selyem Tilgjengelighet: Spesialbestilling
Distrikt: California Pris: 1099,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Sonoma Coast Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,3 g/l
Importør: LaMarc Wines AS Alkohol: 13,80%