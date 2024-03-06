Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Xavier Monnot Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2018

93

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

17. februar 2021

Floral duft med hint av gule epler og toast samt popcorn og flint. Tett og konsentrert frukt på smak med tydelige tørrstoff. Balansert syre og lang utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2030 Varenummer: 12606701
Produsent: XAVIER MONNOT Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 2375,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Corton Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Vininor AS Alkohol: 13,00%

Xavier Monnot Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru

93
Hvitvin
Xavier Monnot Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2021
XAVIER MONNOT
Frankrike
2021
750 ml
3370,00 kr
Frankrike
Xavier Monnot Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru