Xavier Monnot Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2018
Floral duft med hint av gule epler og toast samt popcorn og flint. Tett og konsentrert frukt på smak med tydelige tørrstoff. Balansert syre og lang utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|12606701
|Produsent:
|XAVIER MONNOT
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|2375,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Corton
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Vininor AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%