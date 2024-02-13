Dagens Næringsliv

Xion Cuveè Tinto 2017

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

6. januar 2020

Dufter av mørke plommer og søt steinfrukt. Bløt og saftig lett moden frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lange balanserte tanniner.

Svin And Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2023 Varenummer: 11437801
Produsent: Attis Bodegas y Viñedos SL Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Galicia Pris: 158,50 kr
Underdistrikt: Rias Baixas Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Espadeiro 33%, Vinhão (Sousón) 33% og Pedral 33% Syre: 6,1 g/l
Importør: Vinetum AS Alkohol: 12,50%