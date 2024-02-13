Xion Cuveè Tinto 2017
Dufter av mørke plommer og søt steinfrukt. Bløt og saftig lett moden frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lange balanserte tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|11437801
|Produsent:
|Attis Bodegas y Viñedos SL
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Galicia
|Pris:
|158,50 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Rias Baixas
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Espadeiro 33%, Vinhão (Sousón) 33% og Pedral 33%
|Syre:
|6,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinetum AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%