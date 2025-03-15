Zenato Recioto Valpolicella Classico 2019
Dufter av søte plommer og tørket frukt med hint av tre. Søt og rik frukt på smak med en tett og konsentrert frukt på smak.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|5337902
|Produsent:
|Zenato
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|459,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Recioto della Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|500 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|150,0 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 80%, Rondinella 15% og Oseleta 5%
|Syre:
|7,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Red & White AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%