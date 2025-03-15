Dagens Næringsliv

Zenato Recioto Valpolicella Classico 2019

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

28. oktober 2024

Dufter av søte plommer og tørket frukt med hint av tre. Søt og rik frukt på smak med en tett og konsentrert frukt på smak.

Dessert Frukt og bær Sjokolade Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2028 Varenummer: 5337902
Produsent: Zenato Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 459,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Recioto della Valpolicella Classico Volum: 500 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 150,0 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 80%, Rondinella 15% og Oseleta 5% Syre: 7,4 g/l
Importør: Red & White AS Alkohol: 13,50%

