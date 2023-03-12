Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Zuccardi Tito 2012

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

21. august 2015

Dufter av søte plommer og lær. Saftig og rik sødmefull frukt med lett tørre og strukturerte tanniner. Stram finish og varm utgang.

Okse Lam
Drikkevindu: Fra 2015 til 2017 Varenummer: 2247701
Produsent: Familia Zuccardi Tilgjengelighet: Utenfor sortiment
Distrikt: Mendoza Pris: 210,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Valle de Uco Volum: 750 ml
Land: Argentina Sukker: 2,00 g/l
Råstoff: Ancellotta (Lancellotta) 12%, Cabernet Sauvignon 12%, Caladoc 10% og Malbec 66% Syre: 5,90 g/l
Importør: Vinuniq AS Alkohol: 14,00%

Zuccardi Tito

83
Rødvin
Tito 2015
Zuccardi
Argentina
2015
750 ml
210,90 kr
Argentina
Tito