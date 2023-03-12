Zuccardi Tito 2012
Dufter av søte plommer og lær. Saftig og rik sødmefull frukt med lett tørre og strukturerte tanniner. Stram finish og varm utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2015 til 2017
|Varenummer:
|2247701
|Produsent:
|Familia Zuccardi
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Utenfor sortiment
|Distrikt:
|Mendoza
|Pris:
|210,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Valle de Uco
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Argentina
|Sukker:
|2,00 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Ancellotta (Lancellotta) 12%, Cabernet Sauvignon 12%, Caladoc 10% og Malbec 66%
|Syre:
|5,90 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinuniq AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%