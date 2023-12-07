Energi Oil market caught by surprise as US output surges Record supply from world’s top producer complicates Opec+ maths and White House climate push. 3 min Publisert: 07.12.23 — 12.51 Oppdatert: 11 timer siden American crude oil production reached a fresh all-time high of 13.2mn barrels a day in September, according to figures released last week, more than any other country and accounting for about one in eight barrels of global output. (Foto: Angus Mordant/Reuters/NTB) Mer... Myles McCormick (FT) og Jamie Smyth (FT) Del Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Epost Artikkelen fortsetter under annonsen